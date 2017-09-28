Looking for fun Fall drinks on Thirsty Thursday?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Test Kitchen Taylor and Kenny Lopez are trying out some awesome drinks made with delicious, local Bayou Rum. Bayou Rum is made in Lacassine, Louisiana.

Fall is here! It's time for the leaves to fall, pumpkins to be decorated and the cooler weather to arrive (well, maybe not if you live around here). But what do you drink? Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez asked Test Kitchen Taylor who says Bayou Rum is the way to go! Here are the recipes for a few fall-flavored drinks.

Leaves are Changing

1 ½ parts Bayou Spiced

1 part apple liqueur

½ part lemon juice

¼ part simple syrup

2 parts cranberry Juice

*Build over ice and strain into a coupe glass or over fresh ice. Garnish with apple slices.

Not a Pumpkin Spice

2 parts Bayou Silver

1 part fresh lime juice

½ part maple syrup

2 dashes of bitters

Pilsner beer

*Combine rum, lime juice, maple syrup and bitters in a shaker with ice, shake, and strain over cubed ice into a pint glass. Top with pilsner and garnish with lime wheel. Grate fresh nutmeg or cinnamon on top.

Raspberry White Sangria

1 part Bayou Silver

1 part Bayou Spiced

4 parts raspberry lemonade

1 bottle dry white wine

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl or large pitcher and stir. Float orange wheels, lime wheels, and raspberries. Pour over ice and garnish with a lime wheel or fresh raspberries.