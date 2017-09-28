Kenner Police arrest 2 teens who robbed man after creating fake LetGo ad

KENNER, La. – Two teenagers have been arrested after they robbed a man who responded to a phony LetGo ad for an iPhone.

The victim told police he was attempting to purchase a 128 GB iPhone for $70 after seeing an ad on the LetGo app, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The man communicated with someone calling themselves “Cole Evans” through the app, arranging a meeting just after midnight on September 24 in the 1600 block of Mayfield Street.

When he arrived, two young men pulled a gun on the victim and forced him to hand over his cell phone, money, and a ring, according to the KPD.

Kenner detectives identified and arrested the two suspects, one a 16-year-old boy from Destrehan and the other a 15-year-old from Kenner.

The duo confessed to the robbery, and detectives were able to recover the victim’s cell phone along with a BB gun thought to have been used in the robbery, according to the KPD.