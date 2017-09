Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - The Jefferson Parish Fire Department is responding to a two alarm fire on Airline Drive and Division Street.

The fire, which is producing a smoke plume that can be seen across much of the metro area, appears to have originated at Hubcap Heaven on Airline.

Airline Drive has been closed in both directions as firefighters battle the blaze.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.