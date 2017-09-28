Jefferson Parish Jail to ban in-person visitation with inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, La. -- The Jefferson Parish Jail will no longer allow friends or family members to visit their loved ones in jail.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto has introduced a new system for visitation. Visitors will be communicating through Skype, Facetime, or some other online video service.

Lopinto said the new policy will help to keep contraband out of jail and cut down on security risks.

He explained that inmates will be allowed video visitation once a week at the sheriff's new visitation center.

Up to three additional visits per day can be arranged through a remote service.

The video visitation begins Oct. 10.