Halloween on the Avenue: Skeleton House returns in all its glory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in Uptown!

The Skeleton House is back in all its glory at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and State Street.

The owner has been decorating it for years -- and both locals and tourists love it, especially the puns!

Louellen Berger, who lives in the home and is in charge of the decorations, says it's something she looks forward to year after year.

"To see people of all walks of life, and from in town out of town and whatever get excited and enjoy this, because i don't want it to be scary, want to be funny," Berger said. "I want to be lighthearted and make everyone laugh. I hope I created that."