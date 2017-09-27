× Steve Scalise to give first interview since being shot in June

Washington D.C.– House Majority Whip and Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise will give his first on camera interview since being shot during an attack on the baseball field where he and other members of Congress were practicing for a charity baseball game.

The interview will appear on the Sunday night news magazine show 60 Minutes.

Scalise will be interviewed by CBS corespondent Norah O’Donnell.

Sacalise was shot by James Hodgkinson in the attack.

Three others were wounded in the incident.

Hodgkinson was killed in a shootout with Police.

The Interview is scheduled to air this Sunday night at 6 p.m. Central time.