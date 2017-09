CHALMETTE, La. – The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal domestic dispute on Palmetto Drive in Chalmette this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a murder shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Palmetto.

The suspect fled the scene, and SBPSO officers have been searching for him all morning.

