Singing for Seizures to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation

Singing for Seizures

The 4th annual Singing for Seizures event benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana. There will be a live acoustic performance featuring Adam Pearce and Joey Huber, a live auction, a raffle, and food and drinks. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana.

September 30, 2017

The Christopher Room 6254 Vicksburg Street New Orleans, LA 70124

3pm - 7pm

Tickets $25 per person $40 per couple Tickets can be bought at the door



Click here for more information about Singing for Seizures 2017.

Click here for more information about the Epilepsy Foundation.