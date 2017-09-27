Singing for Seizures to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation

The 4th annual Singing for Seizures event benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana. There will be a live acoustic performance featuring Adam Pearce and Joey Huber, a live auction, a raffle, and food and drinks. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana.
- September 30, 2017
- The Christopher Room
- 6254 Vicksburg Street
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- 3pm - 7pm
- Tickets
- $25 per person
- $40 per couple
- Tickets can be bought at the door
