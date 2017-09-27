Singing for Seizures to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation

Posted 1:40 PM, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:41PM, September 27, 2017

The 4th annual Singing for Seizures event benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana.  There will be a live acoustic performance featuring Adam Pearce and Joey Huber, a live auction, a raffle, and food and drinks.  One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana.

  • September 30, 2017
  • The Christopher Room
    • 6254 Vicksburg Street
    • New Orleans, LA 70124
  • 3pm - 7pm
  • Tickets
    • $25 per person
    • $40 per couple
    • Tickets can be bought at the door

Click here for more information about Singing for Seizures 2017.

Click here for more information about the Epilepsy Foundation.

