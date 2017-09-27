Saints fans head to London on British Airways new non-stop flight service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints will use their momentum from last week's win and head across the pond to play in game two of the London Series against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Brits have never seen an invasion quit like the Who Dat Nation.

"We travel well, there's not a distance we won't go," said Ben Collier of the Saints superfans.

In the spring, British Airways rolled out new non-stop flights from MSY to London Heathrow, four times a week.

The service has been so successful they will be adding a 5th non-stop flight starting October 30th.

"It's so great not having to connect anywhere, you can get on the plane, take a nap and watch a couple of movies, wake up and you're there!" said Mack the Quack, a.k.a the Who Dat Clown who will be traveling to London with his wife for the game.

The aircraft is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with three cabins to choose from, and 214 passenger seats. The seats come with individual touch screens, charging stations, and windows with adjustable tints. The flight time is a approximately eight hours and 40 minutes. Saints fans will go the distance for their team, even if it's 4,624 miles.

The London flight had been in the works for several years with local business and tourism leaders. British Airways rolled out the non-stop flights just in time for the London game, and fans couldn't be happier.