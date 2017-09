American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Iconic Playboy Magazine founder and editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner has died.

Playboy Magazine confirmed his death on Twitter.

He was 91.

Hefner was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 1926. His parents were both teachers, according to CNN.

Hefner reportedly started Playboy Magazine in 1953 with $600. It featured a nude photograph of Marilyn Monroe.

His famed Playboy Mansion sold in 2016 for $105 million.

Check back for updates on this developing story.