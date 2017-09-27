Need some loose screws? How about a sword? This general store should be a museum!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La - And so the question comes up when you walk through the front door.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood asks, "where are your loose screws?"

"They're back here in the loose screw department, " says Larry Smith of H. J. Smith and Sons General Store in Covington, Louisiana.

It's one of the oldest, still operating businesses on the north shore.

Larry Smith says, "this is a silver fox skin."

Wild Bill wonders, "do you have a hat to match?"

Larry answers, "I've got a hat, don't know if it'll match, but it'll be close."

When you need it, Larry's got it. In fact, from the looks around the store, Larry's got everything.

Larry's great-grandfather, Henry James, H. J. Smith opened his general store in 1876.

It's at 308 North Columbia Street in Covington.

Larry still runs the place with his brothers and sister.

It's a general store that has swords. What general store has swords? What store has swords.

Larry says the store has a little bit of everything.

Wild Bill says, "this place is great. It's so good it really ought to be a museum."

Larry says, "it is. And it's right over here.

Right next door, attached and just a few steps away is the H. J. Smith and Sons General Store and Museum's actual, museum.

It's a collection from past years of what the store and the community used to be.

There's so much stuff everywhere. You wonder where the computer is that keeps track of everything in the museum and in the store as well.

Larry Smith points to his head and says, "it's right up here."

That's right. No computer. Just good old-fashioned memory and brain power.

Another thing you won't find here. You won't find anybody working on Wednesday afternoons.

Used to be, the store workers would close the store on Wednesdays, then go out in front of the store to repair the street which needed some attention.

These days the street looks good. It really doesn't need any repairs.

But some things never change.

Larry Smith says he still closes Wednesday afternoons.

He says he just goes home.

And he has a beer.