Movies that were filmed in Covington

COVINGTON, La. -- New Orleans isn't the only place on the Gulf Coast that makes some of Hollywood greatest films. Covington has had its share of filmmaking as well.

Joe Dirt 2 was made in Covington in 2014 starring David Spade, Christopher Walken and Kid Rock. They filmed some of the scenes at the Covington Presbyterian Church.

Repentance was another film that shot at a house on Jefferson Avenue and 9th Street. It starred Forrest Whitiker, and they used that house as Whitiker's character home.

Another film called Nothing Left to Fear starring Ane Heche, which filmed at Columbia Street Landing.

And there's one more stop to the Trailhead in Covington, which is where they filmed the movies called The Lucky One starring Zac Effron.