Man accused in brutal triple murder and feticide hangs himself in Jefferson Parish Jail

HARVEY, La. — The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her parents before setting their home on fire hanged himself Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 27) in the Jefferson Parish Jail, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Jatory Evans was found hanging in his cell about 4:30 p.m. He was unresponsive and taken to West Bank Ochsner Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 5:30 p.m.

Evans was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the November 2016 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Sydney Hanson, who was seven months pregnant with Evans’ baby when he killed her. He was also charged with first-degree feticide for the death of his unborn child, and two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting and stabbing deaths of Sydney’s parents, Samantha, 45, and Dwayne Hanson, 46.

The couple both worked at Latrum in Harahan and were home on their lunch break when the brutal murders took place.

He also set the family’s Old Jefferson home on fire.