Love it, Like it, Hate it: Trends Spotted at Natural Products Expo East

Natural Products Expo East features the hottest trends in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, with more than 1,900 brands onsite. Registered dietitian Molly Kimball scoped out the products – asking questions, reading labels and taste-testing – and is back with the skinny on her favorite and not-so-favorite finds in this week’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

SPOTTED! 3 of our local favorites

Swerve Sweetener | Ultimate Sugar Replacement

Ultimate Sugar Replacement COnut Butter | nut butter + coconut oil with plant-based sweeteners & spices

nut butter + coconut oil with plant-based sweeteners & spices ICONIC | ready-to-drink protein shake

PRODUCTS TRENDING NOW:

LOVE IT!

Collagen – like Vital Protein Collagen

Main component of skin, cartilage, ligaments and tendons.

Boost joint & tendon health

Shown to boost density and structure of collagen, and help reduce collagen breakdown

MCT Oil – e.g. tera’s MCT Coconut Splash Emulsion

MCTs (medium chain triglyerides) are metabolized more rapidly than other fats, meaning they’re more easily burned as energy and less likely to be stored as fat.

MCTs have also been shown to increase metabolism slightly, and help us feel fuller, faster.

Tera’s MCT Coconut Splash is sweetened with monkfruit; the bourbon vanilla MCT oil is almost like a splash of condensed milk, yet no added sugar.

LIKE IT!

Nut-based dairy alternatives – e.g. nut milk, nut cheese

Many are low in carb, but also usually lower protein & calcium.

Some varieties are high in added sugars

Cheese crisps

Crunchy like a cracker or chip but 100% cheese!

Low carb and gluten-free, but calories + saturated fat can add up quickly

HATE IT!

Superfood Fakeouts

Foods with a *bit* of nutrient-rich “superfoods” but are mainly white carbs or added sugar

g. Hi I’m Skinny veggie chips or sugar-sweetened teas/fruit/vegetables juices

Keto-sounding food + drink – that isn’t

Seems low-carb and keto-friendly on first impression, but actually high in sugars/white carbs

g. Picnik Butter Coffee “with MCT oil” but also 21 grams added sugar

