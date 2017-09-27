Like father, like son: Covington mayors share the same last name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. -- Mike Cooper was elected mayor of Covington in 2011, and it's a job that runs in the family.

Mike's father, Ernest Cooper, is the longest serving mayor of Covington, having dedicated 24 years to public service and serving as mayor from 1967-1991.

"I admired him. I followed what he did, and he cared. He cared about the community," Mayor Mike Cooper said.

Mike Cooper said his father was a kind but stern man, earning the respect of his citizens and developing Covington while maintaining that small town feel for which the city is known.

"We've made great strides and improvements in our infrastructure. We've made great strides in bringing business activity to our community," Mike Cooper said.

The mayor knows he has some big shoes to fill, but he rests easy knowing dad isn't far from his side.

His portrait hangs on the wall at City Hall -- and with it the memories of a job well done.

"I think he would be very proud of me and I think he'd say 'good job son, good job. You love Covington like I did,” Mike Cooper said.