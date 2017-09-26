Twitter says goodbye to 140 characters, hello 280 characters

Twitter is expanding its character limit on text posts from 140 to 280 characters with a small subset of users as part of a “test” — but the change is expected to roll out to all users soon.

Twitter made the announcement on its official blog:

“We want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter, so we’re doing something new: we’re going to try out a longer limit, 280 characters, in languages impacted by cramming (which is all except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean).”

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, tweeted the announcement with a tweet utilizing the new character limit:

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

Twitter addressed users who will be upset by the change: