NEW ORLEANS — Traffic on I-10 East between Metairie and New Orleans is at a near standstill after a truck spilled thousands of nails onto the interstate this afternoon.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Melissa Matey said the driver of the truck was cited for having an unsecured load.

State Police has three lanes of I-10 East blocked from Oaklawn to the 610 split while crews remove the nails.