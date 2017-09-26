Ribbons to remain on display on LSU campus to remember Max Gruver

BATON ROUGE, LA — LSU’s Interfraternity Council announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that its chapters on campus will display gold and white ribbons in remembrance of Maxwell Gruver, the student who died following a fraternity event. The ribbons will remain on display outside of chapter facilities for the rest of the fall semester.

Gruver died on Sept. 14 after an event at the Phi Delta Theta house. The LSU fraternity’s charter has been revoked by its national chapter and the university.

A preliminary autopsy shows the 18-year-old had an elevated blood alcohol level plus a marijuana component in his system. His death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident.

LSU suspended all Greek activities following Gruver’s death but has since allowed some to resume.

In a statement announcing the ribbon displays, the Interfraternity Council also says, “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Maxwell Gruver’s family and loved ones. We are committed to the health and safety of all those in the LSU community.”