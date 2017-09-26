NOPD arrests 3 for possessing illegal guns on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers on patrol along Magazine Street arrested three men for illegally carrying guns, including a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Officers on patrol on September 23 spotted a man standing outside a store in the 1900 block of Magazine Street that appeared to have a gun concealed in his waistband, according to the NOPD.

The man ran into the store, and the officers followed.

Inside, they caught up with 18-year-old Kenneth Muse and recovered a Glock .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine containing 28 live rounds.

Officers then spotted 20-year-old Jordan Hollerman, who, like Muse, appeared to have a handgun concealed in his waistband.

After stopping Hollerman, officers recovered a Glock handgun, according to the NOPD.

While still working in the area, officers spotted 16-year-old Ricky Franklin, who was carrying a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen in Jefferson Parish.

All three men were arrested and booked for illegal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

If you have any additional information on the incident or arrested subjects, please contact any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6060.