One of the great things about the New Orleans music scene is there's always a ton of young talent ready to make their way into the spotlight, like Glenn Hall. The gifted trumpeter has toured with Trombone Shorty and played with the best.

Now he's leading his own band, Lil' Glenn and Backatown. They are busy this week, performing tomorrow (Wednesday, 9/27) at the Maison at 9:30 p.m., Thursday (9/28) at Jazz in the Park in Armstrong Park, and Saturday (9/30) at the Treme Fest at 2:05 p.m.