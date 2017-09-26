Kenner man arrested on rape charges

KENNER, La. — A Honduran national has been arrested on rape charges in Kenner.

According to Kenner Police, 24-year-old Junior Reyes was arrested Sunday on six counts of second-degree rape.

He’s accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl he is acquainted with to have sex with him in her bedroom. The victim also told police he first started sexually assaulting her when she was 11 years old and they both lived in Honduras.

She said the sexual assault in Kenner happened at least six times.

Reyes admitted to sexual intercourse with the victim, but he claimed the victim raped him.

Anyone with information on Reyes is asked to call Kenner Police Detective Nick Engler or Officer Joann Gallagher at (504) 712-2410 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.