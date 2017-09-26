Junior League opens massive Diaper Bank in Elmwood: Now, they need deposits!

ELMWOOD, La. -- Babies need anywhere from eight to 10 clean diapers every day, and sadly, clean diapers are considered a "luxury" that one in three mothers struggle to afford.
The Junior League of New Orleans is working to fill that void with its Diaper Bank that collects and distributes unused, disposable diapers to families in the New Orleans metro.
Since its inception in 2014, the Diaper Bank has given more than 1 million diapers to families in need. Diapers cost, on average, about $100 a month for each baby, said Kristen Koppel, President of Junior League of New Orleans.
This week, the Junior League is celebrating the opening of a huge diaper bank warehouse on Al Davis Road in Elmwood to house even more diapers than before. But they need your help with diaper deposits.
You can drop off unused diapers of all sizes -- even if the pack of diapers has been opened -- as well as training pants, swimming diapers, wipes, and creams at the following locations:
- JLNO Headquarters
4319 Carondelet Street
Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm
- East Jefferson General Hospital
4200 Houma Boulevard
Woman and Child Services Main Desk on 4th Floor
Monday through Friday from 9 am to 2 pm
- CrescentCare Health and Wellness Center
3308 Tulane Avenue
Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday from 9 am to noon
- Palm Tree Playground
3011 North I-10 Service Road
Daily from 10 am to 3 pm
- The Parenting Center at Children’s Hospital
938 Calhoun Street
Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm
- The Parenting Center at Goldring-Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus
3747 W. Esplanade Avenue
Monday through Friday from 9 am to noon
- Feet First Locations, Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm: Uptown – 4122 Magazine St.; French Quarter – 526 Royal St.; Old Metairie – 200 Metairie Road Suite 102 (not open on Sunday)
- New Orleans Boulder Lounge
1746 Tchoupitoulas Street
Monday through Friday 12 pm to 10 pm Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 10 pm
- Zuka Baby Metairie
3248 Severn Ave., Metairie, LA 70003
Monday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm