Junior League opens massive Diaper Bank in Elmwood: Now, they need deposits!

ELMWOOD, La. -- Babies need anywhere from eight to 10 clean diapers every day, and sadly, clean diapers are considered a "luxury" that one in three mothers struggle to afford.

The Junior League of New Orleans is working to fill that void with its Diaper Bank that collects and distributes unused, disposable diapers to families in the New Orleans metro.

Since its inception in 2014, the Diaper Bank has given more than 1 million diapers to families in need. Diapers cost, on average, about $100 a month for each baby, said Kristen Koppel, President of Junior League of New Orleans.

This week, the Junior League is celebrating the opening of a huge diaper bank warehouse on Al Davis Road in Elmwood to house even more diapers than before. But they need your help with diaper deposits.

You can drop off unused diapers of all sizes -- even if the pack of diapers has been opened -- as well as training pants, swimming diapers, wipes, and creams at the following locations: