Four assistant coaches among those arrested by FBI in NCAA fraud, corruption scheme

At least four NCAA basketball coaches are among those arrested by the FBI for their involvement in an NCAA corruption scheme.

BREAKING NEWS / NBC: The FBI has arrested several NCAA asst. basketball coaches in a corruption scheme. Presser @ 12n with U.S. Attorney — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

BREAKING: Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Chuck Person of Auburn University are two of the coaches charged in corruption scheme. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

BREAKING MORE: Emanuel Richardson of Arizona is also a coach who has been charged in the corruption scheme according to court docs. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

MORE: The fourth coach charged in the scheme announced by the U.S. Attorney's office is Tony Bland of USC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

The U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against multiple people, including the four assistant NCAA basketball coaches, NBC’s Tom Winter reports.

Federal criminal charges have been brought against ten people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisers, and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

The charges come after a two-year investigation into criminal influence in NCAA basketball.

The coaches charged in the case, are accused of steering players to advisers who paid bribes to the coaches, Bloomberg reports.

The coaches accused include Lamont Evans, an assistant at Oklahoma State University, Emanuel Richardson, an assistant for the Arizona Wildcats, Chuck Person, associate head coach at Auburn University, and Tony Bland, associate head coach of the University of Southern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.