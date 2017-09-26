Football Dip: Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor prepared a game day dip that won't work for any sport besides football - because it looks just like a football! Susy had hers with no pepperoni, and loved it! So did LBJ and Test Kitchen Taylor.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Pepperoni Football

2 blocks room temp cream cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

Pepperoni to cover

1 slice mozzarella, cut into thin strips

Crackers

In a bowl, stir together cream cheese, mozzarella, parsley, Italian seasoning, and crushed red pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper.

Transfer cream cheese mixture to your serving platter and form cream cheese mixture into a football shape. Smooth top and cover with pepperoni. Top with mozzarella laces and serve with crackers.

Would YOU eat it?