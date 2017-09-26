Cookin’ with Nino: Apple Onion Pork Slider

Apple Onion Pork Slider

Ingredients:

1 ­ 1½ pound pork tenderloin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 medium crisp apple, cored halved and thinly sliced

12 slider buns

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium high on the stove. Combine the oregano, thyme, cumin, kosher salt, and black pepper. Sprinkle the spice mixture over all sides of the pork and pat to rub it in.

2. Place the rubbed pork in the hot skillet and sear on all sides. Once you’ve taken a minute to sear all the sides about 1 minute, each side, wrap seared pork in aluminum foil topped with apple slices and onion slices drizzle with olive oil and cook for 45 minutes check for an internal temperature of 145°F. Take the pork tenderloin from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing. To build the sandwiches, layer slices of pork on the bottom bun of each slider. Top with onions, and a couple of apple slices.

