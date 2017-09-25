Toddler accidentally kills sleeping father while playing with loaded gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A 2-year-old shot and killed his father on Saturday near St. Louis while playing with a loaded gun, according to KTVI.

The incident happened in north St. Louis around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, the child was playing with the gun when it discharged and struck the man in the neck.

The victim, Darrion Noble, 27, died at the scene, according to police.

It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child was able to access the weapon, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Homicide detectives are handling this investigation.

No other information has been released.