Tammany Trace gets Hall of Fame status for outstanding scenery, community value

MANDEVILLE, La. -- The Tammany Trace has been inducted into the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy has added the popular North Shore biking and hiking trail to a list of 30 other Hall of Fame trails, all chosen for outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance and community value, according to the RTC.

The official induction and party happened today (Sept. 25).

“The Trace is a five-star trail that attracts more than 300,000 visitors from around the world,” RTC president Keith Laughlin said. “Clearly, the public showed overwhelming support for their love of this treasured community resource, and we are pleased to honor it as part of the Hall of Fame.”

The Tammany Trace stretches from Slidell to Abita Springs along the site of a former railroad line, connecting both sides of the parish and providing access to numerous popular and historic attractions along the way.

“Our community knows the value and the significance of the Tammany Trace, and now, the rest of the world does too,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President. “This honor is well-deserved. The Trace is something that ties us together as a Parish, and also gives visitors a feel for what we value and what makes up our identity. People from all over the country and different parts of the world visit the Trace every year."

Here's some awesome footage from the Trace that was shot in 2016: