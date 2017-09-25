Pup News: Meet Rocsi

Rocsi is a very sweet 5-year-old Chihuahua that was recently surrendered to the JPAS as her owners could no longer keep her. She is housetrained, good with kids, and is quiet unless someone knocks at the door. Rocsi is a cuddlebug with fur as soft as velvet and loves to sit in your lap.

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter adoption fee is $67. The adoption fee includes vaccinations, mandatory spay/neuter, heartworm test and microchip.

Click here to learn more about Rocsi.

Click here to learn more about the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.