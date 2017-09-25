Ponchatoula native Meghan Linsey kneels after singing national anthem at Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ponchatoula native and singer-songwriter Meghan Linsey joined in the take a knee movement when she sang the national anthem before the Titans-Seahawks game Sunday.

Linsey, who placed second on NBC’s The Voice and has a new album coming out in November, is taking heat on her Facebook page for kneeling after she sang.

There are more than 5,000 comments posted under her live video, with many saying they will no longer support her music.

Hundreds of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem at Sunday’s games, with some teams even staying in the locker room and refusing to be on the field for the song.

The widespread protests were in response to President Donald Trump’s statements about the NFL and players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” Trump tweeted early Sunday.

The tweet came the morning after Trump took on two of the country’s most popular sports leagues by withdrawing the White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and by calling for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who “disrespects our flag.”