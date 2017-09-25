Ochsner signs long-term management deal with St. Bernard Parish Hospital

CHALMETTE, La. – Ochsner Health System has signed a long-term deal to continue daily management of St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

The move, approved by the St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District Board, will extend a leadership agreement between the two hospitals that has been in place for nearly one year.

Ochsner began overseeing operations at the Chalmette hospital in October 2016, according to Ochsner spokeswoman Giselle Hecker.

During that time, Ochsner launched tele-stroke and tele-psych programs, and more than $2 million in operational savings have been realized at SBPH.

Under the terms of the extended agreement, Ochsner will continue to build upon early successes by installing EPIC, the best-in-class electronic healthcare system, according to Hecker.

Ochsner will also open a Women’s Services and Multi-Specialty clinic at the SBPH medical office building in November, Hecker said.

While Ochsner will provide management services, the St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District will continue to own the hospital and govern the hospital’s operations.