NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the Seventh Ward.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marais Street, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD has not released a motive or a suspect in the murder.