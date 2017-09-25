Kenner PD arrests man for using stun gun on 7-year-old

KENNER, La. — A 19-year-old in Kenner has been arrested for reportedly using a stun gun on a 7-year-old.

According to Kenner Police, the incident happened Friday on Acorn Street. The victim’s mother said she observed blisters and burn marks on her son’s back.

When she asked her child about it, he said he was playing outside when Kevin Alexis came outside and started chasing neighborhood kids with a stun gun.

As the child tried to run away, Alexis arched the stun gun and placed the electrical current that flows between the metal prongs to the child’s back. The child sustained minor burns and discoloration on his back.

Alexis told police he was “playing around” with neighborhood children and admitted to using the stun gun to scare them.

Alexis was booked on charges of second-degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is $50,000.