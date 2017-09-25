HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Extend my career: So says Boogie on Pels media day
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115.
Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins has lost substantial weight. He wouldn’t say how much, but his weight loss was evident at Pelicans media day Monday at the Smoothie King Center.
Cousins said there were several reasons why he slimmed down. Extending his career, he said, was one of them.
The Pelicans open training camp practices Tuesday.
The Pelicans open the regular season October 18th at Memphis. The world champion Golden State Warriors visit the Smoothie King Center on Friday October 20th.