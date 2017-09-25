× Extend my career: So says Boogie on Pels media day

Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins has lost substantial weight. He wouldn’t say how much, but his weight loss was evident at Pelicans media day Monday at the Smoothie King Center.

Cousins said there were several reasons why he slimmed down. Extending his career, he said, was one of them.

The Pelicans open training camp practices Tuesday.

The Pelicans open the regular season October 18th at Memphis. The world champion Golden State Warriors visit the Smoothie King Center on Friday October 20th.