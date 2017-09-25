Entire Dallas Cowboys team and owner Jerry Jones kneel before national anthem

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Dallas Cowboys team, including owner Jerry Jones, knelt on the field before the national anthem was belted out at University of Phoenix Stadium for Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals stood at separate locations on the fields, but both teams kept their arms linked or held hands while Jordin Sparks performed the song.

ESPN’s sideline reporter Lisa Salters said it was a statement of unity and equality.

According to CNN, none of the players on the field knelt during the national anthem. Neither team has ever had a player kneel.

The show of solidarity comes a day after hundreds of NFL players knelt or stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. The movement was started by former 49ers Colin Kaepernick to protest racial injustice and police brutality against black men.

The players who protested Sunday and tonight are bucking President Donald Trump, who has lashed out at NFL players for “disrespecting our flag.”

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” Trump tweeted early Sunday.

The tweet came the morning after Trump took on two of the country’s most popular sports leagues by withdrawing the White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and by calling for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the national anthem.