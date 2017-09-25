Cajun Airlift group securing plane to deliver supplies to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

NEW ORLEANS — A group of New Orleans-based pilots, controllers and aviation enthusiasts are working to bring much-needed supplies and relief to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cajun Airlift formed in late August to help deliver supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Pilots and plane owners came together, collected thousands of donations, and flew the materials over to areas that needed them most.

Now, the group has shifted its focus to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, both of which are reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Communications are crippled in Puerto Rico, as much of the island remains without power.

According to an update on the group’s Facebook page, Cajun Airlift is working to secure a flight with about 3,000 pounds of medical supplies and a medical team. That flight will head to Puerto Rico soon.

“We promise that we will soon announce how you can help, what supplies are needed and where to drop off. We’re in contact with government officials and various contacts on the ground in Puerto Rico, the USVI, and other areas affected by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria,” the group says on its Facebook page.

“Puerto Rico, USVI, and other areas affected have no idea how many people are behind them and ready to assist! We’re anxious to get down there! More updates will be posted here…stay tuned!”