7-year-old girl killed in fatal accident in Hahnville; impairment suspected

HAHNVILLE, La. – A single vehicle crash in Hahnville claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl and left a 32-year-old man in serious condition.

Investigating officers believe Islam S. Ezzo was impaired when his 2013 GMC Terrain left the roadway on LA 18 at Avalon Place around 5 p.m. on September 24, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck several trees and overturned after leaving the road.

Alina R. Ezzo was not properly restrained and was ejected during the crash, according to the LSP.

Islam Ezzo was severely injured and transported to University Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.

Blood samples were taken from Islam Ezzo, and toxicology reports are pending.

He has been placed under arrest for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the LSP.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be brought, according to the LSP.