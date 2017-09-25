610 Stompers place 11th in Red Bull Flugtag contest in Nashville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE-- Our favorite guys with the extraordinary moves, the short shorts, headbands, and golden shoes -- the 610 Stompers -- are doing more than just dancing and marching in parades these days.

They built a glider for Red Bull's Flugtag contest, which they flew in Nashville on Saturday.

The guys ended up placing 11 out of 36 teams. They took second place in the "People's Choice" category.

Flugtag is German for "flight day." In this competition, four of the Stompers pushed their aircraft off a 24-foot flight deck over the Cumberland River while another Stomper was inside the glider doing the maneuvering.

The 610 Stompers called their aircraft "The 610 Stompenberg." This was the first time they competed in the competition.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with the guys while they were building their aircraft at NOLA Motorsports Park, before they went to Nashville.

Take a look:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information about the Red Bull Flugtag contest, click HERE.