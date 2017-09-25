3 arrested for luring online victims with promises of sex before robbing them in Kenner alleyway

KENNER, La. – Three people have been arrested for using social media accounts and a promise of sex to lure victims to an alley in Kenner, where the victims would be robbed at gunpoint.

A 24-year-old man told Kenner Police investigators that he was robbed at gunpoint on September 10 in an alley in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The victim said he responded to an ad on Backpage.com by a woman named “Jasmine” who agreed to have sex with him in return for $100.

The two also communicated on Instagram and by telephone, according to the KPD.

The woman calling herself “Jasmine” gave the victim a false address on Georgia Avenue, and when he arrived, two men, one of whom was armed with a rifle, robbed him and stole items from inside his car, according to the KPD.

A nearly identical robbery occurred on September 21 at the same location, but the victim in this case told police he had met the woman on a website called “Plenty of Fish,” according to the KPD.

Investigators were able to track three suspects to an apartment on Georgia Avenue, and obtained a search warrant.

Twenty-four-year-old Kristen Faye Gisclair, 37-year-old Gerard Brooks, and 26-year-old Cortland Patterson have all been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and simple burglary, according to the KPD.

Officers found the victim’s property and a BB gun that looked like a rifle inside the apartment.

Gisclair admitted to posing as women named “Jasmine” and “Nikki” on Backpage.com in order to lure victims for Patterson and Brooks to rob.

Investigators believe at least four robberies have occurred, but only two have been reported so far.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser is asking for any victim to come forward. In addition, if anyone has any information regarding these robberies, or Kristen Faye Gisclair, Raphael Gerard Brooks, or Cortland Patterson, to call the Kenner Police Detective Nick Engler at (504) 712-2410 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Bond has been set at $520,000 for all three, according to the KPD.