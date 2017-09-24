That’s a winner: Saints pound Panthers, 34-13

All it took was four good quarters of football for the Saints to put some life back into their 2017 season.

The Saints intercepted Carolina quarterback Cam Newton three times, and Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes as New Orleans routed Carolina 34-13 Sunday in Charlotte.

Leading 7-6, the Saints scored 17 consecutive points to break open the game.

Brees threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Coleman, Wil Lutz kicked a 33 yard field goal, and early in the third quarter, Brees threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to ex Panther Ted Ginn, Jr.

The Saints ran 27 times for 149 yards. Mark Ingram led the Saints with 56 yards on 14 carries. Rookie Alvin Kamara scored his first NFL touchdown on a 25 yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Saints, 1-2, play the Dolphins in London next Sunday.