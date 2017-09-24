That’s a winner: Saints pound Panthers, 34-13

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints beats Mike Adams #29 and Daryl Worley #26 of the Carolina Panthers to the3 end zone for a touchdown during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

All it took was four good quarters of football for the Saints to put some life back into their 2017 season.

The Saints intercepted Carolina quarterback Cam Newton three times, and Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes as New Orleans routed Carolina 34-13 Sunday in Charlotte.

Leading 7-6, the Saints scored 17 consecutive points to break open the game.

Brees threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Coleman, Wil Lutz kicked a 33 yard field goal, and early in the third quarter,  Brees threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to ex Panther Ted Ginn, Jr.

The Saints ran 27 times for 149 yards. Mark Ingram led the Saints with 56 yards on 14 carries. Rookie Alvin Kamara scored his first NFL touchdown on a 25 yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Saints, 1-2, play the Dolphins in London next Sunday.