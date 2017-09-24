Grab a gator at Alligator Fest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LULING-- In St. Charles Parish today, under the Luling bridge at the St. Charles West Bank Bridge park, it was your chance to pick up and hold an alligator.

The Alligator Festival was hosted by The Rotary Club of St. Charles Parish.

Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery gave people the opportunity to grab these gators! WGNO's Kenny Lopez got up the nerve and picked up some of their alligators.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holding an alligator wasn't the only fun thing offered at Alligator Fest. There was plenty of food including "Alligator tamales," music, and carnival rides for the whole family to enjoy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alligator Fest goes until 9 p.m. on Sunday night.