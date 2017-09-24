10 Saints players sit for national anthem, team calls president’s comments ‘disappointing’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ten Saints players joined NFL players across the country in not standing for the national anthem before the start of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 10 Saints who sat for the anthem were: safety Rafael Bush, safety Kenny Vaccaro, safety Chris Banjo, defensive end Alex Okafor, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Adrian Peterson, running back Alvin Kamara, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Brandon Coleman.

The protest comes after the Saints and Pelicans organizations released a statement condemning President Donald Trump’s comments about the NFL and players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” Trump tweeted early Sunday.

The tweet came the morning after Trump took on two of the country’s most popular sports leagues by withdrawing the White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and by calling for NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who “disrespects our flag.”

The Saints, in a statement, called the comments “disappointing and inappropriate relative to our players on this issue.”

See the full statement below: