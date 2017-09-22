× Two booked in connection with campground shooting near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — Two men were arrested after a shooting that happened late Thursday night at a Slidell area campground.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 11 p.m. to the New Orleans East Kampground at 56009 Highway 433 in response to a shooting. A 24-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooting victim and two other men — 26-year-old Christopher Foster of Picayune, Mississippi, and 55-year-old John Brady of Wareham, Massachusetts — were arguing over money that the victim reportedly owed one of the men.

That’s when Foster reportedly shot the victim once in th eleg.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were arrested without incident about an hour later on Highway 434 in the Lacombe area.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Foster was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for aggravated battery, and Brady was booked for simple battery and accessory after the fact.