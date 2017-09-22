The recipe for Saints’ success: the ‘Who Dat Chef’ has the answer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints might be 0-2, again, but the Saints fan base never loses faith. That's especially true for the superfans, who dress in costume for every game even when the future doesn't look bright.

Walter Blakesley, aka the Who Dat Chef, has the recipe for success.

"I make the recipe and give it to the team, it's up to them to follow it," said Chef. "If the recipes calls for 1/2 teaspoon of Adrian Peterson and they only add 1/8 teaspoon, then that's the problem!" laughed the superfan.

Walter's "superform," as he calls it, was born a decade ago after Hurricane Katrina. By day he works at Audubon Institute's Insectarium as their audio/visual technician.

"When I started here nine years ago, my co-workers introduced me to Mack the Quack, a superfan who dresses up for every game as a clown. Mack convinced me to try dressing up with him and I loved it!"

The real reason Walter has maintained his superfan costume over the years, however, is personal.

"I really do it for my father, who passed away three years ago. He really got a kick out of it, and I know when I get in character he's with me there at the game and is having a good time," he said.

The chef costume consists of an executive chef jacket, interchangeable hats, a fleur-de-lis spatula, and shoes covered in flames.

"My job is to get the fans fired up so we can cook our opponents!" he explained.

As for the Saints going 0-2 again this season, sometimes you have to burn a little flour to make a good roux.