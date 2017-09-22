× The Fried Chicken Festival is back — bigger and better

NEW ORLEANS – Get your taste buds ready for some finger licking good fried chicken, because the fried chicken festival is back!

The Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s is a free outdoor festival that brings food, music, family and festivities together in celebration of the classic Southern dish.

The festival features events including the Fried Chicken Tenders Eating Contest and the Best Fried Chicken Contest, judged by local and national food writers, bloggers and critics.

And this year’s fest is bigger and better!

It’s now a two-day festival with 35 vendors, and they’ve moved to a bigger space, leaving Lafayette Square for Woldenberg Park. Also, get ready for some great entertainment on the festival’s two music stages and one cooking demo stage.

Get ready for some top, local acts, including Bounce Queen Big Freedia, Sean Ardoin & Zydekool, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Naughty Professor, Kristin Diable & The City — and much more.

And if you want to take your Fried Chicken Fest experience to the next level, then make sure to buy VIP tickets for $75. This year’s experience includes a lounge space that is double in size and comes with access to private viewing areas in front of the stage as well as on-stage access. VIP patrons will have all-day lounge and VIP restroom access, receive one Moët Mini, one Belvedere vodka cocktail, one dish from the iconic Willie Mae’s Restaurant as well as unlimited soft drinks and water.

For more information go to: https://friedchickenfestival.com/