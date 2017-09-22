× Taste at the Lake with Rosedale

Taste at the Lake

Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.

Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO and WNOL TV.

The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Tickets:

General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate

Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate

Live Music:

The Crooked Vines – 6:00pm

The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm

Here’s a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year’s Taste at the Lake (subject to change):

Chap’s Chicken

Clesi’s Catering

Chris’ Specialty Meats

The Backyard

MoPho

Reginelli’s

Gordon Biersch

Nothing Bundt Cake

Lakeview Pearl

ETC Catering

Vega Tapas

Bissap Breeze

Big Boyz BBQ

Bravo

Mad Batter Bakery

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Robert’s Fresh Market

Cava

Kupcake Factory

Sala

AFC Sushi

Cajun Dough Works

NOLA Foods

Rosedale

The Velvet Cactus

Messina’s Runway Cafe

Smokehouse Grill

Chateau Cafe

Coconut Butter

The Basin Lounge

NOLA Snow Snowballs

Raising Canes

Cool Fruit Sensations

Budweiser

The Bulldog

Magic Bullet

PJ’s Coffee

Click here for the official site for more details and to purchase tickets.

*********

Rosedale

Address 801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124

Phone Number 504-309-9595

Hours Wednesday – Sunday 11am – til

Sample Menu

Website

*********

Lamb Meatballs & Gravy with Herbed Ricotta on Bruschetta



(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground lamb

1 lbs ground pork

3 onions, small diced, sweated, cooled

15 eggs

2 C heavy cream

2 C breadcrumbs

5 Tbs ground cinnamon

5 Tbs oregano

3 C shredded Parmesan

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

For the meatballs:



Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Blend together until you have a meatball consistency. Make into 1.5 to 2 ounce balls. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

For the sauce:

Take your favorite red gravy and reheat with meatballs in skillet.

To serve:

Either serve it open-face style on bruschetta and schmear herbed ricotta on top or serve over bucatini or spaghetti with grated Parmesan and schmear herbed ricotta on top.