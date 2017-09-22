Taste at the Lake with Rosedale
Taste at the Lake
Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.
Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO and WNOL TV.
The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.
Tickets:
General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate
Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate
Live Music:
- The Crooked Vines – 6:00pm
- The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm
Here’s a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year’s Taste at the Lake (subject to change):
- Chap’s Chicken
- Clesi’s Catering
- Chris’ Specialty Meats
- The Backyard
- MoPho
- Reginelli’s
- Gordon Biersch
- Nothing Bundt Cake
- Lakeview Pearl
- ETC Catering
- Vega Tapas
- Bissap Breeze
- Big Boyz BBQ
- Bravo
- Mad Batter Bakery
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Robert’s Fresh Market
- Cava
- Kupcake Factory
- Sala
- AFC Sushi
- Cajun Dough Works
- NOLA Foods
- Rosedale
- The Velvet Cactus
- Messina’s Runway Cafe
- Smokehouse Grill
- Chateau Cafe
- Coconut Butter
- The Basin Lounge
- NOLA Snow Snowballs
- Raising Canes
- Cool Fruit Sensations
- Budweiser
- The Bulldog
- Magic Bullet
- PJ’s Coffee
Click here for the official site for more details and to purchase tickets.
*********
- Address
- 801 Rosedale Drive,
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- Phone Number
- 504-309-9595
- Hours
- Wednesday – Sunday
- 11am – til
- Sample Menu
- Website
*********
Lamb Meatballs & Gravy with Herbed Ricotta on Bruschetta
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs ground lamb
- 1 lbs ground pork
- 3 onions, small diced, sweated, cooled
- 15 eggs
- 2 C heavy cream
- 2 C breadcrumbs
- 5 Tbs ground cinnamon
- 5 Tbs oregano
- 3 C shredded Parmesan
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
For the meatballs:
Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Blend together until you have a meatball consistency. Make into 1.5 to 2 ounce balls. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
For the sauce:
Take your favorite red gravy and reheat with meatballs in skillet.
To serve:
Either serve it open-face style on bruschetta and schmear herbed ricotta on top or serve over bucatini or spaghetti with grated Parmesan and schmear herbed ricotta on top.