St. Tammany police arrest undocumented immigrant for murder in Covington area

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old undocumented immigrant for the murder of another undocumented immigrant earlier this week.

A body was found inside a vehicle in a ditch along Airport Road just after 10 p.m. on September 19, and responding officers reported at the time that the body did not have injuries consistent with a car crash, according to the STPSO.

A subsequent autopsy performed on the victim, 38-year-old Felipe Arnoldo Rodriguez Saucedo, revealed that Saucedo had been shot in the head multiple times.

Detectives working the case developed Cesar Roy Ronaldo Rivas Castillo as a suspect, and Castillo was arrested this morning in the Covington area, according to the STPSO.

Investigators with ICE have been brought in as both Castillo and the victim are believed to be undocumented immigrants, according to the STPSO.

Saucedo previously lived on S. Liberty Street in New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office.

“Having started this case with no leads and no apparent suspects and then having it solved with an arrest in under 48 hours is a testament to the abilities and determination of the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Castillo has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on a charge of second degree murder.