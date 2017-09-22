Scales & Ales 2017

Friday, September 29, 2017 (Rain or Shine!)

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

7:00pm – VIP Early Access

8:00pm-11:00pm – General Admittance

Must be 21 years of age to attend.

Tickets

General Admittance Tickets 8:00pm – 11:00pm Penguin Pal Ticket — $75 (Admits 1) Penguin Pal Member Ticket — ($65 Admits 1)

(must be an active member)

Patron Tickets 7:00pm – 11:00pm with all-night access to the VIP area with a full bar and exclusive cuisine Rockin’ Ray Patron —$500 (Admits 4) Parrotfish Patron — $125 (Admits 1)

Sponsor Tickets 7:00pm – 11:00pm with all-night access to the VIP area with a full bar and exclusive cuisine Jammin’ Jellyfish Sponsor — $4,000

Admits 22 with reserved seating for 6 in VIP Tent; 15 Audubon facility passes ; name/logo displayed at event Groovin’ Gator Sponsor — $2,500

Admits 14 with reserved seating for 4 in VIP Tent; name/logo displayed at event Boogie-Down Barracuda Sponsor — $1,000

Admits 6; name/logo displayed at event



For VIP Tickets, click HERE.

For General Admittance tickets, click HERE.

For more information about Scales & Ales, click HERE.

Seaworthy

“Seaworthy showcases wild-caught and sustainably harvested oysters from American waters — Gulf Coast, East Coast and West Coast alike — as well as locally sourced fish and game. The celebrated beverage program offers both classic and proprietary cocktails, with a smart selection of beer and wine.” – seaworthynola.com

Ceviche of Gulf Fish

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 pounds gulf fish filet (Redfish, Drum, Snapper, etc.)

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 cup finely diced shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup finely diced bell pepper

1/4 cup seeded and finely diced habanero pepper

1 tablespoon minced serrano peppers (seeds included)

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1/3 cup chopped parsley

1/3 cup chopped mint

Salt

Sugar

Instructions:

Carefully cut fish filet into a 1/4″ dice. Place in a non-reactive mixing bowl. Add lemon and lime juices. Add fish, stir in shallot, garlic, bell pepper, habanero, serrano, cilantro, parsley, and mint. Allow to stand under refrigeration for 15 minutes or until fish is opaque in appearance. Season with salt and sugar until acid is balanced and flavor is bright. Serve immediately.