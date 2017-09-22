Scales & Ales 2017
“Dive into the 8th annual Scales & Ales event with Abita beer, wine from open bars, and delicious cuisine from more than 40 local restaurants. Live entertainment and a unique aquatic atmosphere are highlights of the event as it flows throughout the Aquarium and onto the plaza overlooking the Mississippi River. Your support of Scales & Ales makes a meaningful difference in the future of programs that sustain our wildlife and our way of life.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Friday, September 29, 2017 (Rain or Shine!)
- Audubon Aquarium of the Americas
- 1 Canal St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- 7:00pm – VIP Early Access
- 8:00pm-11:00pm – General Admittance
- Must be 21 years of age to attend.
Tickets
- General Admittance Tickets
- 8:00pm – 11:00pm
- Penguin Pal Ticket — $75 (Admits 1)
- Penguin Pal Member Ticket — ($65 Admits 1)
(must be an active member)
- Patron Tickets
- 7:00pm – 11:00pm with all-night access to the VIP area with a full bar and exclusive cuisine
- Rockin’ Ray Patron —$500 (Admits 4)
- Parrotfish Patron — $125 (Admits 1)
- Sponsor Tickets
- 7:00pm – 11:00pm with all-night access to the VIP area with a full bar and exclusive cuisine
- Jammin’ Jellyfish Sponsor — $4,000
Admits 22 with reserved seating for 6 in VIP Tent; 15 Audubon facility passes ; name/logo displayed at event
- Groovin’ Gator Sponsor — $2,500
Admits 14 with reserved seating for 4 in VIP Tent; name/logo displayed at event
- Boogie-Down Barracuda Sponsor — $1,000
Admits 6; name/logo displayed at event
For VIP Tickets, click HERE.
For General Admittance tickets, click HERE.
For more information about Scales & Ales, click HERE.
*********
“Seaworthy showcases wild-caught and sustainably harvested oysters from American waters — Gulf Coast, East Coast and West Coast alike — as well as locally sourced fish and game. The celebrated beverage program offers both classic and proprietary cocktails, with a smart selection of beer and wine.” – seaworthynola.com
- Address
- 630 Carondelet St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Next to the ACE Hotel
- Phone Number
- Hours
- Daily
- 4pm – 2am
- Kitchen Hours
- Sunday – Wednesday
- 5pm – 12am
- Thursday – Saturday
- 5pm – 1am
- Happy Hour
- Monday – Friday
- 4-6pm
- Weekend Brunch
- 11am – 3pm
- Menus
- Website
*********
Ceviche of Gulf Fish
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds gulf fish filet (Redfish, Drum, Snapper, etc.)
- 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/2 cup finely diced shallots
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup finely diced bell pepper
- 1/4 cup seeded and finely diced habanero pepper
- 1 tablespoon minced serrano peppers (seeds included)
- 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/3 cup chopped parsley
- 1/3 cup chopped mint
- Salt
- Sugar
Instructions:
Carefully cut fish filet into a 1/4″ dice. Place in a non-reactive mixing bowl. Add lemon and lime juices. Add fish, stir in shallot, garlic, bell pepper, habanero, serrano, cilantro, parsley, and mint. Allow to stand under refrigeration for 15 minutes or until fish is opaque in appearance. Season with salt and sugar until acid is balanced and flavor is bright. Serve immediately.