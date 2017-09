NEW ORLEANS — Luxury automaker Porsche is unveiling a sleek, new model, offering style and speed, but you can’t take this one on the road!

It’s the first ever Porsche super yacht.

The high-tech, all-aluminum vessel has two electric motors, four cabins and a spa.

Only seven of them will be made.

The Porsche super yacht will set you back $16,000,000.00.