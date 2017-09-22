Moo! Oink! Baaaaa! Sounds like Mississippi’s Hancock County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILN, Ms - It's the best time of the year in Hancock County, Mississippi.

It's time for the Hancock County Fair.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is there with critters and the kids who love them.

This is the fair's fifth year. The purpose is to create a place for families to have fun with food, midway games, midway rides and of course, live entertainment.

If you want to find out all about the fair and get directions on how to get to Kiln, Mississippi from your house, all you have do is click right here, please.

The fair started Wednesday and continues through Saturday night.

Here's the Hancock County Fair schedule for Friday and Saturday:

Friday Sept 22, 2017

5:00pm-11:00pm Food Vendor/Arts and Crafts Open

5:00pm-11:00pm Livestock Exhibit Area Open to public

5:00pm-6:30pm The Kelsey Moran Band

6:00pm-7:00pm Carnival Rides Individual Tickets

6:30-8:30pm Trent Ladner Band

7:00pm-12:00am Carnival Rides Pay One Price Armband $20.00 or Individual Tickets

7:30pm-10:00pm High School Rodeo in Arena

9:00pm-Midnight Easy Street with special gust Shea Michaels

Saturday Sept 23, 2017

9:00am-2:00pm JR. High Rodeo in Arena

9:00am-8:00pm Exhibit Area Open to Public

Noon-Midnight Food Vendor/Arst and Crafts Open

Noon- 3:00pm Carnival Rides ½ Price

2:00pm-3:00pm Stick Horse Rodeo in Arena

2:00pm- 3:00pm Chicken Auction

3:00pm-4:00pm Working Dog Exhibition in Arena

3:00pm-7:00pm Carnival Rides Pay One Price Armband $20.00 or Individual Tickets

4:30pm-5:30pm The Sones Boys Bluegrass

6:30pm-8:00pm T. Graham Brown

7:00pm-11:00pm Carnival Rides Pay One Price Armband $20.00 or Individual Tickets

7:30-10:00pm High School Rodeo in Arena

8:30pm- 10:00pm Drake White and The Big Fire

10:30pm Midnight Craig Campbell