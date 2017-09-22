Mayoral candidate Scurlock responds to ‘lewd’ allegation

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans businessman and mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock is responding to the criminal charge he faces in California.

Scurlock was arrested in February and accused of exposing himself in Santa Monica.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Scurlock was riding in the backseat of an Uber car at the time.

Scurlock released the following statement to WGNO about the allegation.

“The allegations brought against me are without merit. It has been many months since this alleged incident occurred. I await my day in court and expect to be vindicated”

Court records show Scurlock is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in a Los Angeles courthouse on October 16 at 8:30 in the morning.

Besides his political campaign, Scurlock is also known in New Orleans as the man who paid to have positive words and messages written via aircraft during carnival and the Jazz Fest.

The California case is not the first time Scurlock has been accused of breaking the law. He was arrested after a confrontation with a New Orleans police officer. Scurlock maintained his civil liberties were violated, and in August, the charges against him were dropped.